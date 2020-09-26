Dan Newman of Belgrade is working to be our state representative for House District 76. He is an excellent candidate with an interest in local government (Belgrade Select Board), a businessman who understands what business needs from the government, and someone that thinks about issues before deciding how to vote on those issues.

Dan is well respected in his community. He has been involved with local government for many years, and the local government is better for his involvement. He would do the same as a representative in state government.

He is not a politician in the present, less than favorable sense of the word. His efforts have been to grow his business, take care of his family, and make his town better. He’ll put forward the same effort as a state representative.

Make Dan Newman our representative. You’ll be glad that you did.

Gary Mahler

Belgrade

