HALLOWELL – Alice Ann (Ballard) Buck, 80, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at her home in Hallowell with her family by her side.

Alice was born in Augusta on June 22, 1940, the daughter of Helen Beatrice (Scott) and Robert Wing Ballard.

Alice was a lifelong Hallowell resident. Alice is a descendant of Martha Ballard, a famous Maine midwife in the late 1700s whose diary was famously published in the 1990s, and her grandfather George Ballard was a direct descendant.

She graduated from Hallowell High School in 1958 as class Valedictorian. She attended nursing school at MMC in Portland and graduated with RN degree in 1961. She nursed in various hospitals in the area, Maine General and Waterville Osteopathic.

She was also a member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Hallowell and taught Sunday school.

She married Charles “Hap” Buck on June 5, 1961 and together they raised four wonderful children and opened their home to more than just their children, everyone was welcomed through their door. Alice and Hap were extremely generous, welcoming and caring individuals.

Alice was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s biggest fan and advocate. Time spent with them was her top priority and she adored them all. Lovingly known as “Mammy” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she and “Bumpa” Hap, loved following their activities and sporting events.

An avid card player, especially cribbage, she loved sitting around the kitchen table and playing a few rounds. She also enjoyed spending time at the family camp on Cobbossee Lake. The annual sliding party she hosted was not only legendary, but a huge treat for all the kids and adults who participated. Alice loved seeing everyone enjoy the “Hill”.

Alice was the Queen of Hallowell as Head Prominent Greeter and Cashier at Boynton’s for many years with her daughter Karen. She enjoyed these years interacting with customers, citizens and anyone who may pass by to stop and chat.

The 120th Maine State Legislature awarded her the Hallowell Citizen of the year on July 15, 2002. She was a member of Old Hallowell Day events. She eagerly marched down the Main Street dressed in her holiday best with the ever popular “Shovel Brigade” at the Christmas parade. She participated as warden at the polling booths, active in all youth sports. She was also the recipient of the Spirit of America Award for volunteerism. She was a true Hallowellian.

She knew everyone and everyone knew her. Alice was exceptionally unique and absolutely lovable; she will be missed and remembered fondly by family, friends and patrons.

Alice was predeceased by her loving husband, Hap Buck; daughter, Karen Buck; granddaughter, Vanessa Buck; parents, Bob and Helen Ballard; and brothers, Scott David Ballard.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Welton and husband, Steve, two sons, Craig Buck and wife, Tammy and Christopher Buck and partner, Christie Jernigan; grandchildren, Matthew Zeh and wife Sally, Valerie Jensen and husband Allen, Joshua Buck, Kelsey Mills and husband Travis, Alyssa Withee, Tory Johnson and husband Bobby, Kaitlin Hunter and husband Dakota, Kerri Withee, Teresa Withee, Kristina Buck, Spencer Buck and wife Emily. Alice was also so proud of her 12, soon to be 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by beloved nieces, nephews; and cherished cousins; and dear friends.

There will be a private family gathering at a later date due to the pandemic.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice’s memory may be made to the

Hallowell Food Bank,

C/O City of Hallowell,

1 Winthrop St.

Hallowell, ME 04347

