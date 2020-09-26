AUGUSTA – Beloved wife, mother, grandmother ? Carol, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta.

Carol is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Dominique Cloutier II; her children, Cheryl Frith and husband Michael, Russell Cloutier (deceased 2019) and wife Diane. Lynn Dolloff, Cynthia Clark and husband Peter, Dominique “Nick” Cloutier III and wife Mary, Shawn Cloutier, and Jonathan Cloutier and wife Christine; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; one niece, Julie and four nephews, Dave, Mike, Tommy and Jimmy.

Predeceased by her parents, Russell and Olive Katon; brother, David Katon; son, Russell Cloutier; grandson, Shane Frith; and nephew, Steve Katon.

Carol graduated from Dover Foxcroft High School. Carol had a love of doing various crafts, knitting and doll making. Carol worked as a chef during her earlier years and later as a homemaker raising her seven children, including being a “foster mom” to many others.

There will be no funeral services.

