WATERVILLE – Catherine Marie Marshall, 95, died peacefully at Lakewood Continuing Care Center, Waterville, on March 26, 2020. She was the second of seven children born to Walter and Marie Louise (Noonan) Smith of Skowhegan where Cathy grew up and attended public school. Cathy’s lengthy work career in retail sales began during high school behind the counter at McLellan’s. From there, she was hired by the local Sears and Roebuck store to work in its catalog department where she did so well that, within 8 months, she was assigned to Fort Fairfield to handle its catalog department in that town. It was on a break visiting family and friends ‘back home’ that Cathy caught the eye of one Bertrand Marshall of Waterville looking for a dance partner to accompany him onto the floor of the Milburn Motel. This encounter was the beginning of a long-distance romance followed by good fortune when news arrived of an opening in the catalog department of Sears’ Waterville store. The rest is history. Bertrand and Cathy Marshall were married in 1949. In attendance were Bert’s three daughters, Shirley (Marden), Martha (Castner) and Pauline (Perkins), who accepted Cathy in every way as their second (younger) Mom and dear friend and who Cathy came to love as her own. These newlyweds made Waterville their home where Bert worked as a Ford mechanic and Cathy continued to master the Sears catalog. Pretty much every one of Cathy’s weekends during the warmer months was devoted to supporting her husband in the activity of fishing . . . smelting and trolling with streamer flies at ice out, lead-core line and sewn-on bait as the water warmed up. Cathy was a perfect fishing companion with lunches and foul weather gear packed and ready to go. A small camp on leased land came available in the 1960s on Skunk Point, Moosehead Lake, which provided an ideal get-away for this couple to enjoy their favorite pastime while in the company of their children, grandchildren and good friends.At home when not working, Cathy enjoyed her membership and community service with the Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority. She must have made a thousand May baskets and filled them with a ton of homemade fudge for its annual fundraiser. She especially enjoyed her weekly dates with her lunch group. Throughout her busy life (including 34 years with Sears) Cathy never forgot a birthday and was always the first to offer a hand with a project or get-together. She was respectful to all and always thoughtful to those in need. Cathy’s kindness, generosity and love for her husband was apparent to all as she provided for his care at home during his last years. Her strength, independence and appreciation for the simple pleasures surrounding her allowed her to adjust and live a full life on her own. Cathy resided during her final years at Sunset Home on College Avenue, Waterville, where she made many new friends among the residents and staff. It was here she allowed others to provide some assistance to her and lighten her load. Many thanks to the staff at Sunset Home and later at Lakewood for the personal care and attention Cathy received. Cathy will be fondly remembered by her 10 grandchildren; her 15 great-grandchildren; and her six great-great-grandchildren; as well as by her 16 nieces and nephews from the Smith clan who continue to make the Skowhegan area their home. A graveside committal service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. at the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, Grove Street, Waterville. Attendees are asked to be respectful of CDC guidelines for outdoor gatherings.

Guest Book