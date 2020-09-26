CLINTON – Joyce made her way through the ill winds of Alzheimer’s disease with grace and courage to reach her much deserved heavenly reward on Sept. 23, 2020 at the age of 84. She died at home under the care of her daughter and the angels from Maine General Hospice.

Born Joyce Lorraine Tardiff on Sept. 5, 1936 to C. Emery and Cecilia (Joler) Tardiff the oldest of five children. Joyce graduated from Clinton High School in 1953, attended Thayer Hospital School of Medical Terminology and graduated from Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

On Oct. 13, 1956, Joyce married John Achramowicz Jr. At the time of his passing they were just shy of celebrating their 63rd wedding anniversary. Joyce and John settled in Ipswich Mass. for the first several years of their marriage and welcomed their children John III and Donna. In 1967 the family relocated to Joyce’s hometown of Clinton.

Joyce spent 11 years working at Goodwill Home Association, ending as their business manager/assistant treasurer. She then moved to the Maine State Housing Authority, spending more than 30 years, ending as risk assessment/financial officer. Over the years Joyce was active in the Maine Teacher’s Association, Residential Care Association of Maine, and Zonta Club of Waterville.

The light of her life arrived upon the birth of her only grandchild, Corey Achramowicz and willingly ventured to the Allagash to bond with him and nature.

Joyce’s favorite sport was shopping, be it in Virginia with her mother and sisters, or Marden’s. Black Friday was her super bowl.

Joyce loved spending time at her cottage on Baypoint in Georgetown, and in later years her cabin at Old Man’s Pond in Newfoundland Canada.

Joyce was predeceased by both parents; brother, Emery; husband, John; son-in-law, Jonathan Lord; brothers-in-law, James Karns and Charles Crosby, and sister-in-law, Helen Burns.

She is survived by her son, John III, daughter, Donna Lord; grandson, Corey Achramowicz; sisters, Joanne Crosby, Carol Karns and Deborah Fulford, sisters-in-law, Judy Welch and Susan (Bruce) Messenger and brother-in-law, Richard Burns.

Joyce loved to attend concerts and the theater with her daughter. Her favorite being the Maine State Music Theater in Brunswick.

In these times of social distancing there will be no service.

To help the theater continue to enrich the community, in lieu of flowers please send donations to:

MSMT

Attn: Development,

22 Elm Street,

Brunswick, ME 04011.

