In state Sen. Russell Black’s recent Legislative Update flyer he lamented the 400 bills left unresolved after adjournment on March 17, blaming the COVID-19 virus for the Legislature’s inaction. Nowhere does he mention the real reason those 400 bills sit collecting dust: He and fellow Republicans played politics, vehemently refusing pleas from Gov. Mills twice to join Democrats for a special session, once in mid-July and again in early August.
Meanwhile, Sen. Susan Collins uses the Republican-made legislative roadblock in attack ads against Sara Gideon, holding her responsible for this gridlock when the real blame falls squarely on the shoulders of Sen. Black and his Republican colleagues.
For Sen. Black to blame the pandemic for the Legislature’s inaction is, at the very least, egregiously deceptive and, at worse, an outright lie. We should expect our elected officials to work tirelessly for Mainers rather than for disgraceful political gains.
George Martin
Mount Vernon
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
View from Away: Trump wants to invade your privacy in the name of immigration enforcement
-
Letters to the Editor
Newman has business, government experience
-
Letters to the Editor
Zeigler has true family values
-
Letters to the Editor
Sen. Black, GOP put politics over people
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 26
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.