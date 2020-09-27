During the first senatorial debate, Sara Gideon asked Sen. Collins who she will support for President on Nov. 3. Sen. Collins responded by insisting that the “people of Maine do not need my advice on whom to support for president.”
Guess what Sen. Collins? You’re wrong. No, Mainers don’t need your advice on how to vote. But here in Maine, we care about who our senator supports for president, especially if the president represents bigotry and hatred. We don’t want a senator who will put political calculations over honesty.
Sen. Collins is putting her political calculations over honesty. Mainers deserve better and deserve someone who will put honesty over political calculations. We already witnessed which candidate was truthful about their support for the president and that is Sara Gideon. Vote for honesty this November; vote for Sara Gideon.
Kathi Smith
Sidney
