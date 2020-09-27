Winthrop, Readfield and North Monmouth have a great local candidate running for the State House.
Tavis Hasenfus grew up in Winthrop, went to college and law school in Maine, and married his high school sweetheart. He practices law in Winthrop. His wife, Nicki, has a dental practice in Augusta. They could have lived anywhere but chose to stay here in central Maine.
Tavis is a smart, compassionate, deeply ethical man. He is a fiscally conservative, creative problem-solver with a natural ability to see all sides of a situation. He consistently asks questions that get to a deeper understanding of any problem.
Tavis has the skills and the personal style needed in our state legislature. He will do his research. He will talk to both sides. He will make well-thought-out and smart decisions. He will serve us well.
Please go to Hasenfusforhouse.com to learn more about this great candidate.
Patrice Putman
Winthrop
