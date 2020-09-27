I second Charles Lawton’s call in a recent op-ed for Maine to double down on science and innovation to foster a strong economic recovery in our state. Investing in STEM-related education (science, technology, engineering and math) will help develop a strong workforce to fill high-paying jobs in those fields. The result will be greater success for Maine people, and a boost for Maine’s economy.

Maine is well-positioned for jobs in these fields with employers leading the next frontier – innovative thinking and approaches that will lead an economic resurgence in Maine. The Jackson Laboratory, as Mr. Lawton points out, is one example. The biomedical institution’s genomics research is leading global advancements in treating and preventing diseases like Alzheimer’s and the Coronavirus.

STEM jobs are proven drivers in the state’s economy. Most of Maine’s employment (58%), labor output (66%) and gross domestic product (61%) are supported by STEM professions, generating $4.8 billion in federal tax revenues and $4.7 billion in state and local tax receipts in 2017 and making STEM supported economic activity the primary driver of tax revenue in the state. Equally noteworthy is that 60% of STEM jobs in Maine are performed by women and men without a bachelor’s degree.

STEM fields can serve as incubators for the new, innovative thinking which Lawton seeks. With continued support from government leaders and collaboration between our colleges, universities and private sector innovators, Maine can be a leader in science and innovation, helping our economy come back to life even better than it was before.

Ben Gilman

president and CEO

Maine State Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation

