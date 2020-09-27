I’m writing in support of Dan Newman for the Maine House District 76: Belgrade, Fayette, Mount Vernon, Rome, Vienna and Wayne.
I served with Dan on the Belgrade select board. He is very knowledgeable about the issues he needs to be for the town: cemetery, solid waste management, education, recreation, roads and bridges, budgets and other items that would come before us. I learned a lot working with him. He always did his homework and was prepared for the meeting agenda items. He will do the same representing all of us in the Maine Legislature.
Dan is replacing the spot left vacant by Rep. Dennis Keschl. He is a good friend of Denny’s and has watched and listened to him regarding his work in the Legislature. I know he will fill Dennis’s shoes very well and we will be well served.
I ask you to join me in voting for Dan Newman, House District 76, on Nov. 3.
Penny Morrell
Belgrade
