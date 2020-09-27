NORRIDGEWOCK – It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Wayne Murphy, 72, announce his passing on Saturday, August 29, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born on April 26, 1946, son of Thomas and Helen (Elkins) Murphy. He resided in Fairfield for many years where he met his wife, Terry Ann Sack. They were married for 32 years and had two sons, Shane and Ryan.Dan retired after working 28 years at Scott Paper. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing; even if it meant having to fly to the perfect spot. He also enjoyed taking his sons to car shows.Dan is predeceased by his father, Thomas Murphy. He is survived by his mother, Helen Murphy; and siblings, David Murphy and family, Sharon Nutting and family, Sandy Therriault, Laurie Murphy, and Kim and family; as well as his two sons, Shane and Ryan Murphy.He will be laid to rest at Maplewood Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, Skowhegan.

Guest Book