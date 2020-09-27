CHINA – Grover B. Bragg, 82, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sept. 18, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was born in Waterville to the late Hermon and Pauline (Prentiss) Bragg on Nov. 1, 1937.

He worked in the wood industry his whole life. He had many things he enjoyed but hunting was his number one passion. Many would say he was a legend with a reputation that proceeds as well as followed him. An avid sportsman, known for his illicit activities, he instilled the joy and adventures of hunting wild game with many others. You can read many of his exploits in a series of books by his great friend, the late John Ford, retired game warden. His love for animals and his horses, not to mention the numerous chickens, rabbits and cats that he brought home and let run wild. He loved his horse pulls at the local fairs.

He is predeceased by his lifelong partner, Dorothy Brewster; a brother, Mavel Bragg, a sister, Carleen; and daughters, Terri Hathaway Bragg and Sonia Bragg; granddaughter, Melissa Rae Bragg.

He is survived by his 14 children, sons Steve Bragg and partner Cassie Brewster of China, Dave Bragg and wife Angela Bragg of China, Grover Bragg Jr. and partner Carry Cushman of Freedom, Randy Bragg of Florida, Warren “Buddy” Bragg of China, Ricky Bragg, James Bragg and partner Binu of Gray, Rodney Bragg of Florida, daughters Melissa Bragg and partner Shane Willett of Vassalboro, Michelle Bragg Haskell and husband Ray of Waterville, Holly Etheridge and husband Max of Norridgewock, Kelly Bragg, Clover Bragg of New Hampshire, Tammy Bragg of New Sharon’ and many grandchildren’ and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Jamie Haskell Spencer and husband Jason, Carrie Cushman and Cassie Brewster for your total dedication to our father. You made his final wishes possible. Also, his very special friends Dave “Bundy” Holyoke and Danny Shores; he thought very highly of you! He will forever be remembered as the legend and greatly missed by many and his two very special dogs, Lady and Kloe.

There will be a graveside service on Sunday, Nov. 1 (his birthday), at 1 p.m. at the Pleasant View Ridge Cemetery, China.

Condolences, photos and stories may be shared through the funeral home website at: http://www.plummerfh.com

