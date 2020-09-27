AUGUSTA – Herbert P. Fish, 99, formerly of Gardiner, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta. He was born Feb. 10, 1921 in Gardiner, the son of Willis H. and Addie F. Clark Fish.

He was educated in Gardiner and graduated from Gardiner High School in 1938. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1940 and was honorably discharged in 1941. He married Shirley Saban Swift. He worked for Stark Brother’s Nurseries for 31 years, retiring in 1976.

Herbert had an apple orchard on Bowman Street and told many happy stories of how he planted his own trees.

Herbert was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gardiner and the Disabled American Veterans.

He is predeceased by his wife, Shirley; and a brother, Gerald W. Fish.

He is survived by 11 stepchildren, Gordon Swift Jr., Douglas Swift, Brian Swift, Brenda Siefken, Deborah Marston, Carolyn Marston, Carroll R. Swift, Patricia Goucher, Sheila Gove, Michael Swift, and Wanda Truman; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner on Thursday, Oct. 1. A private funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Gardiner, with the Rev. Russell Thayer officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Gardiner.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Guest Book