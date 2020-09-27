In times like these, we need people who see and understand the people behind the situations we are trying to solve, improve and win. This takes a person who truly cares about people.

As a personal friend to Matt Pouliot for many years, I have been able to witness his mentality and approach to working with many different personalities. In his role as a state representative and a senator, he has demonstrated diligence and care, the ability to work with many, regardless of their positions, and I have faith he will do what is right.

Jac Arbour

Augusta

