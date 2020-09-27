In times like these, we need people who see and understand the people behind the situations we are trying to solve, improve and win. This takes a person who truly cares about people.

As a personal friend to Matt Pouliot for many years, I have been able to witness his mentality and approach to working with many different personalities. In his role as a state representative and a senator, he has demonstrated diligence and care, the ability to work with many, regardless of their positions, and I have faith he will do what is right.

 

Jac Arbour

Augusta

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles