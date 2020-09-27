Who could have predicted that Readfield’s outstanding trails system would — many years after its completion — become an important balm to so many local residents during these months of social isolation, due to the havoc wrought by the COViD-19 pandemic.

Although we are not your typical exercise fast walkers, we have enjoyed ambling along the well-designed trail, meeting neighbors with dogs, joggers and new friends. On behalf of ourselves, along with the multitude of walkers, a well-deserved and huge thank-you to all who have made these great trails available. They have certainly made our days more meaningful.

We as a people need the open spaces of nature for reflection, exercise and beauty. Thank you again for your dedication to the betterment of our beautiful town of Readfield.

Marianne and John Perry

Readfield

Send questions/comments to the editors.