A University of Maine student from Buxton drowned Saturday evening in Orono, police said Sunday.
Regan McCleary, 19, jumped off the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge into the Stillwater River around 4:50 p.m., the Orono Police Department said in a news release.
It’s not clear why he jumped from the bridge; police say their investigation is ongoing.
A passerby swam out to McCleary to help, but was unsuccessful. Police, firefighters, rescue workers and EMS arrived at the river and began a “large-scale rescue/recovery attempt,” according to the release, involving fire boats from Orono and Old Town and a Maine Forest Service helicopter.
Rescuers recovered McCleary’s body around 7 p.m. Saturday.
The University of Maine’s website indicates that McCleary earned Dean’s List honors as a student in fall 2019 and spring 2020. University representatives could not immediately be reached with questions.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Schools and Education
Winthrop YMCA helps Monmouth start Kid Zone
-
Sports
Stars avoid elimination with double-overtime win, 3-2
-
Election 2020
School board, budget committee seats contested in Oakland
-
Local & State
Amidst a global pandemic, the Dempsey Challenge goes virtual
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports 28 cases of coronavirus, no new deaths
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.