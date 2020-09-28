Social media accounts

Cathy Nadeau for State Representative

Occupation:

Retired Banker

Education:

Winslow High School, Thomas College

Community Organizations:

Winslow VFW Auxiliary

Volunteer Winslow Community Food Cupboard

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Summer – spending time at camp with family; fall – enjoying foliage; winter – snowmobiling; spring – waiting for summer.

Family status:

Married Steve, son Kevin

Years in the Legislature: none

Committee assignments (if elected):

Whichever committee where I can best serve.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Decisions made with limited knowledge cannot be undone. We can only move forward balancing the economy and learning to live with COVID-19 without hindrance.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Balancing the budget will take a collaborative effort by all. If everyone pulls together versus pitting one against another, we will prevail.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

My duty is to represent the people in District 78 . I support making necessary reductions to the state budget versus increasing taxes.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Affordable higher education and creation of good quality jobs in Maine.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Everyone is exasperated with political theatrics being played out in the media, myself included. You must begin by treating people with honesty and respect.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

To best serve the people of Maine, my goal is to utilize my banking and financial experience by allocating funds properly.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: