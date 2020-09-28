Junco

8 p.m. Friday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Stone Mountain Arts Center continues to present a handful of socially distanced shows for 50 people. This time around, you can see the indie rock, folk and funk act Junco from New Hampshire whose latest album is “Red Run Wild,” released in April. The band is guitarist and singer Jeremy Holden, drummer and singer Alex Ouellette, lead singer and guitarist Bobby Sheehan, pianist Clifford Cameron and Dan Stackhouse on oboe and wind synth, who have been friends since attending Fryeburg Academy together. This will be their third visit to the Brownfield venue, and if you’re a fan of delicious, sumptuous food, plan on making a pre-show dinner reservation.

GoldenOak

5 p.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday). Owls Head Transportation Center, 117 Museum St., Owls Head, $20. rocklandstrand.com.

The Strand Theatre invites you to catch a show from indie-soul-folk act GoldenOak. The show is happening outside, drive-in style, at Owls Head Transportation Center. Led by siblings Zak and Lena Kendall, GoldenOak has been releasing music since the mid 2010s. Their latest tune is “Maple Spring,” and they’re getting ready to release some new music this fall. With harmonies to spare, this band will take your mind off your worries with powerful vocals and thoughtful songwriting.

The Infamous Stringdusters

10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Livestream from the Fox Theatre in Boulder, Colorado; $19.99 or $34.99 for both nights. statetheatreportland.com.

The State Theatre presents two nights of livestreams from progressive bluegrass act The Infamous Stringdusters. They’ll be hitting a stage in Colorado, hence the late start for us East Coasters. With nine albums of material to choose from, the Grammy-winning act will pack its Friday night set with a wide range of tunes from its catalog and, on Saturday night, will hit fans with a “classics and covers experience.” What’s more, if you purchase tix for both nights, you’ll get free access to a bonus Sunday matinee show called Bluegrass, Brunch and Bingo with live fan interaction and a game-show setting.

