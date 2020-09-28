NORTH ANSON — Senior Kenyon Pillsbury scored three goals and freshman Morgan Thibodeau added a pair  to help the Mt Abram boys soccer team roll to an 8-1 win over Carrabec on Monday afternoon. Hunter Warren, Cam Walters and Kaden Pillsbury also scored for the Roadrunners. Cam Walters added four assists.

Carrabec’s Adam Larwence made 14 saves on 22 shots. Mt Abram’s Ian Allen had two saves.

 

GIRLS SOCCER

 

ERSKINE 8, CONY 0: Riley Reitchel scored three goals and McKenzie Roderick added a pair to lead the Eagles. Paige Sutter, Sarah Praul and Joanna Linscott also scored for Erskine.

Lujain AlJendi had 16 saves for Cony while Cony Sophia Pilotte had five for Erskine.

 

 

 

