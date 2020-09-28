WATERVILLE — Learning and infrastructure look a lot different in Waterville schools than they did a year ago, with projects being launched to create safer spaces, students learning in person, remotely and off-site, and teachers and administrators constantly tweaking how things are done to make improvements.

Waterville Schools Superintendent Eric Haley on Monday updated the Waterville Board of Education on how schools plan to spend $1.9 million sum from a second round of federal COVID-19 relief funds for which the schools are eligible, following a previous notification that they were eligible for $1.7 million in the first round.

School principals and others also updated the board on how hybrid learning is doing during the coronavirus panedmic, saying that, while it is a juggling act, they are proud of how students and staff are adapting and working hard. Some students are doing all remote learning, while others are alternating between in-school and at-home days during the week. On the days they are at home, they do off-site work given to them by their teachers, and that work must be completed and returned to teachers the day students return to school.

The COVID-19 relief funds are reimbursed to schools after the federal government is apprised of what they will be used for and the government receives purchase orders and receipts. The first round of $1.7 million was targeted for many items including air quality improvement projects, laptops, dishwashers, materials, supplies, substitute teachers, custodians, additional buses, more hours for staff, educational technicians, food service and more.

Haley reported Monday that the second round of $1.9 million must be spent before Dec. 31, or the schools will lose it.

“We’ve got some very exciting projects in mind,” he said.

One of the projects is an expansion of the Waterville Senior High School cafeteria, he said. Walls and a ceiling are being built on outdoor patio off the cafeteria and the area will have radiant heat, which was installed previously when a boiler was installed in the school, he said. The same cafeteria project will be done at Waterville Junior High School, and another patio there will be poured so the school will continue to have an outdoor area, according to Haley.

“These are all because we need the social distancing space in order to feed our students,” Haley said of the projects.

Also, the Area Resource Center developed decades ago and not used so much at the high school will be transformed into a suite with five or six offices, to be completed before Christmas. Special education, social clinician and other offices will be in that space, which also will allow for individual educational program, or IEP, meetings to be held there. Parents and others will be able to enter the suite from an entrance outside the school, rather than having to go in through the main entrance and walk through the school to get there. A waiting area also is planned.

Creating new spaces will allow for proper social distancing, according to Haley.

“Our ultimate goal in using this money is to help us get to full enrollment but this won’t do that,” Haley noted. “It’s working toward that.”

He said that to be able to have all students back in school full time would take more “serious money,” and the schools would have to borrow.

“Even with the between 15 and 20 percent of our students being fully remote, we still won’t have enough room to have their own lunch room?” board member Spencer Krigbaum asked, to which Haley said there would not be enough room for that.

Meanwhile, high school Principal Brian Laramee reported the school’s cafeteria in normal times would accommodate 133 students but COVID rules allow only 50 people in one space.

“Right now, we’re capped at 50 in any one space, inside,” he said.

Haley said a grassy area behind the school, near the entrance to Mid-Day Cafe, where the board met Monday night, will be turned into an outdoor performing arts deck. Fill will be brought in, the area leveled off and a wooden deck built on it. He said he thinks it will be a wonderful use of the space and guests will be able to sit and watch events such as a one-act play or dance performance. Currently, there is no plan to build walls around the deck, he said.

The board on Monday voted to approve plans to build an outdoor classroom. Peter Hallen, Mid-Maine Technical Center director, said the plans call for excavation and land work to begin, hopefully, by the end of next week.

“It’s a significant amount of stone work,” he said, adding that there will be 205 feet of retaining wall, a patio and boulders around the edges. He said school officials hope the project will be completed by Halloween.

