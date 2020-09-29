We support Shenna Bellows for reelection to the Maine Senate. Shenna knows the every-day

challenges confronting her constituents. Born to a carpenter in economically depressed Hancock County, Shenna’s family experienced financial struggles and the hardships that come along with them. Shenna has not forgotten these struggles and works hard in Augusta to make life better for all of her constituents.

From an early age, Shenna has committed herself to helping others. As a volunteer in the Peace Corps, Americorps and Vista, she excelled at her mission of helping the underprivileged.

Professionally, Shenna has championed the rights of Maine’s women, seniors, residents with autism,

and our unemployed and underemployed friends and neighbors. Her leadership of the Maine ACLU upheld Mainers’ rights to privacy and protected our personally identifiable information.

A vote for Shenna is a vote for the protection and improvement of the lives and rights of Maine

citizens.

Edward “Ted” Potter

Gardiner

