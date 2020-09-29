BOWDOINHAM — Bowdoinham wants a temporary space for its recycling operation over the winter because of structural problems at its Recycling Barn.

The town leases a portion of the three-story Recycling Barn at 243 Post Road from David Berry. The building houses the town’s recycling operation, including the recyclable materials residents deposit.

The building has been closed to the public because of structural problems discovered by the state fire marshal’s office and an engineering firm the town hired.

Interim Town Manager Nicole Briand told selectmen last week that staff has been asked to limit their time in the building and commercial recycling bins have been placed outside for residents to drop off recyclables.

Briand said the items on the second and third floor of the building exceed the floor weight limits. Winter is approaching and the roof may not be able to carry the weight of the snow due to the structural problems.

“I think we need to find a temporary home for us for the winter, being kind of Nov. 1 to May 1, so that our employees are not having to be in the Recycling Barn during the winter,” Briand said.

Those employees will need a location where they have shelter from the weather and restroom facilities. The temporary space may also need a storage area if the town continues its recycling pick-up service.

Briand suggested Mailly Waterfront Park as a temporary location because there are restrooms and the harbormaster building. The town wouldn’t want to keep the operation there beyond May 1 because it’s an active waterfront, she said.

The former public works property on River Road and across the street from Mailly Waterfront Park is another option. Briand said there wouldn’t be any time constraints there. However there are no facilities and no electricity at the site. An office trailer would likely be needed at a cost of around $300 a month, Briand said.

Another option is setting up the recycling operation at the public works facility on Pond Road. Having the public driving around the facility while the public works staff are operating machinery poses a challenge as well, Briand said.

Selectwoman Judy Gray said it seems to her the town is considering a temporary setup for a “very limited” operation.

“If we’re going to have a recycling program in Bowdoinham, we don’t have an alternative,” said Selectman Tom Walling.

Briand said the town needs to limit access to the Recycling Barn until structural repairs are made.

Selectmen agreed to make a decision on a temporary recycling center location at their next meeting on Oct. 13.

The town is still working to determine a long-term solution for its recycling program. Selectman Chairperson Tony Lewis said the town needs to get a cost estimate for the repairs to the Recycling Barn and work with Berry, the landlord, to determine who will pay for them.

While Gray said she is a strong supporter of the Recycling Barn, “I would have difficulty with asking the taxpayers to take care of some of the structural work which does not appear to be covered in our responsibilities as leasees.”

