Occupation:

Corporate Facilities Manager for Milton CAT

Education:

Some College

Community Organizations:

Americanism Officer American Legion Post #39

Road Captain American Legion Riders Post #39

Life Member of Veterans of Foreign Wars

Board Member of Bounce Back Maine

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Spending time on the Kennebec River with family and friends.

Family status:

Engaged to Lynn Boucher

Years in the Legislature: Six

Committee assignments (if elected):

Transportation Committee for the 127th & 129th Legislative Sessions

Veterans and Legal Affairs in the 128 Legislative Session

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

No. Regional considerations should have been taken into account. Portland and its urban environment should not have been considered the same way rural Maine was. The Forks are not the same as Portland.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We have a spending problem in Augusta that has brought on this impending catastrophe. Before there are any discussions about raising taxes there needs to be a focus on spending priorities.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I don’t give it much thought because my focus is to concentrate on the needs of the majority of my constituents even if those needs don’t necessarily align with the party.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Lack of opportunities so they can stay here in Maine to raise their families. Good-paying jobs, access to health care and affordable housing are all items that we need to continue on.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. I have refused to run negative ads against my opponents, instead focusing on what we have and plan to accomplish for the folks in our district.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

My focus has been and continues to be on constituents services. Helping people find the correct agency, phone number or resources to solve their problems is something I take great pride in.

