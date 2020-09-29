I am voting for Chip Curry to represent Waldo County as state senator. I first met Chip over 10 years ago when we were both part of the Maskers’ summer musical, “Carousel.” What I was drawn to was Chip’s kind, steady direction for whatever needed to be done over our weeks of practice. He has the ability to work with people, lending support and guidance in a non threatening way.

Over the years I have seen this same approach from Chip in many other groups. It’s just naturally who he is. The Senate will be enriched by his way of doing business.

As a retired teacher, I also am impressed with Chip’s commitment to education at all levels and the importance of offering training and guidance for securing good jobs here in Waldo County.

I hope you will join me in voting for Chip.

Diane Braybrook

Belfast

Send questions/comments to the editors.