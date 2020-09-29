I am voting for Chip Curry to represent Waldo County as state senator. I first met Chip over 10 years ago when we were both part of the Maskers’ summer musical, “Carousel.” What I was drawn to was Chip’s kind, steady direction for whatever needed to be done over our weeks of practice. He has the ability to work with people, lending support and guidance in a non threatening way.
Over the years I have seen this same approach from Chip in many other groups. It’s just naturally who he is. The Senate will be enriched by his way of doing business.
As a retired teacher, I also am impressed with Chip’s commitment to education at all levels and the importance of offering training and guidance for securing good jobs here in Waldo County.
I hope you will join me in voting for Chip.
Diane Braybrook
Belfast
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Viral outbreaks at auto plants lead to new-car shortage in Maine
-
Letters to the Editor
We can’t lose Collins’ pull in Senate
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 29
-
Letters to the Editor
Lithgow, other libraries open during pandemic
-
Letters to the Editor
Bellows understands every-day challenges
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.