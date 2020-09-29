Franklin Community Health Network is offering drive-up flu clinics in October for community members 18 and older on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus, as well as via mobile outreach by the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County. No appointment is required, according to a news release from the Farmington hospital.

Staff will meet with individuals outside under a tent. Participants are asked to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.

The clinics offered on the hospital campus at 111 Franklin Health Commons in Farmington take place from 7 to 9 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, starting Oct. 1, in the parking lot closest to the main entrance (look for the ambulance).

The following HCC mobile outreach are scheduled:

• Wednesday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eustis Town Office, 88 Main St., in Eustis;

• Thursday, Oct. 8 ,10 a.m.-1 p.m. at IGA, 2185 Main St., in Rangeley;

• Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m.-noon at Food City, 486 Main St., in Wilton;

• Wednesday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Edmunds Market, 1185 Rangeley Road, in Phillips;

• Thursday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-noon at Dollar General, 82 Main St., in Livermore Falls; and

• Thursday, Oct. 22, 1-4 p.m. at Food City, 486 Main St., in Wilton.

“Every season is an important one when it comes to the flu, but the added pressures of COVID-19 have made the 2020-21 season especially critical,” said Barbara Sergio, senior director of quality and patient safety, according to the release. “Please help protect yourself and your community by getting vaccinated as early as possible.”

In addition to above opportunities, all Franklin Health patients will be offered flu shots at their next scheduled office visit.

The Quadrivalent influenza vaccine will be administered at the drive-up locations. The high dose option for those older than 65 will only be available in office settings.

Depending upon demand, the schedule may extend into November.

For more information, call Jill Gray, communication director, at 207-779-2555.

