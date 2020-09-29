The Biddeford community is mourning the death of one the key men that shaped the high school athletic department.

Don Wilson, Biddeford High’s athletic director for 23 years until his retirement in 2006, died Monday. Wilson, 72, was known for his outgoing personality and overseeing the growth of an athletic department that added six varsity sports during his tenure.

“The Biddeford school community is extremely saddened to lose such a beloved legacy,” said Superintendent of Schools Jeremy Ray in a press release. “Don is the epitome of Tiger Pride and left a significant impact on all individuals he encountered. He knew everyone and prided himself in knowing their athletic stats without prompting. His memory was ironclad and he gave the Biddeford youth in this community the opportunity to excel inside and outside of the classroom.”

Wilson, a graduate of St. Louis High in Biddeford, started a 37-year career at Biddeford High School in 1970, just a few months after graduating from the University of Southern Maine. He was also an industrial arts teacher, multi-sport coach and assistant principal in the Biddeford system.

“You can’t think of Biddeford without thinking of Don,” said Scott Descoteaux, a 1992 graduate of the high school, a former head football coach and the current Biddeford Middle School principal, in the press release. “As far as I’m concerned, he is one of the forefathers of Biddeford. This community’s character and strength rests on the shoulders of giants like Don, Mike Landry, Ron Cote.”

Once he retired, Wilson continued to find ways to connect with Biddeford athletics as an assistant coach and with the greater community by taking on a variety of part-time jobs, said Dennis Walton, who replaced Wilson as Biddeford High athletic director.

“I don’t think he could completely go. He wasn’t the sort of guy to retire and sit and home and watch reruns,” Walton said. “That wasn’t his personality. He had to be with people, he had to act. He had a memory that was second to none. He would remember a student from 25 years ago and would know where they sat in class and a story about them.”

Walton said Wilson was a mentor to him both before and after he became the athletic director.

Wilson was inducted into the Biddeford Hall of Honor in 2015. He was instrumental in the development of the city’s Waterhouse Field, including securing lights for the return of night football in 1985. Wilson played a major role in the installation of bleachers in 1985 and 1989, and assisted in the fundraising efforts for the renovation in 2018. Wilson also was key in bringing the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl game to Waterhouse Field.

This story will be updated.

