The Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed will host its free Fall Family Fun Day on Saturday, Oct. 3. Program will not run if inclement weather occurs. All activities will be held at the YMCA camp in East Winthrop on Cobbossee Lake. Because of the ongoing pandemic and consequent cancellation of the Friends Spring and Summer Nature Day Camps, Friends would like to offer an opportunity for families to enjoy some of the many camp adventures that your children would have experienced this year, according to a news release from the Cobbossee Watershed

Enjoy 30 minutes at different activity stations ranging from trying your hand at fishing in Cobbossee Lake, exploring the pond or stream for critters, a fall scavenger hunt, creating a unique shelter in the woods and more. The adventures begin at 10 a.m. and will end by 2 p.m. with a half/hour break to enjoy a picnic lunch (not provided) with your family.

Cost of the day is free and includes the use of all equipment and supplies. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and space is limited to six family members per activity station with a maximum of thirty participants for the day. Registration forms must be received by Thursday, Oct. 1, to join in the fun!

Registration forms can be downloaded at watershedfriends.com.

For more information or questions, contact Cami Wilbert, education and outreach director, at 207-395-5239 or [email protected].

