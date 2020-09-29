Funeral services for two young men from Gorham who died in a fiery crash in York County last week will be held on Saturday.

Jacob Dupuis and Henry O’Neill, both 19, died Thursday when the pickup truck they were in went off Log Cabin Road in Arundel while they were working.

Both were 2019 graduates of Gorham High School.

O’Neill was an avid golfer, had been a member of the Gorham Rams basketball team and was a staunch supporter of the high school’s sports teams. Family members said he also enjoyed spending time at the family’s Sebago Lake home, where he fished, swam, tubed and snorkeled.

Dupuis was a sophomore at the University of Vermont and was spending the semester at home in Maine learning remotely due to COVID-19. Like O’Neill, he spent some time during his summers growing up at Sebago Lake. During the winter, he was an avid snowboarder and had joined UVM’s snowboarding team.

In high school, Dupuis was an honor roll student, played on the soccer and basketball teams and was a two-year captain on the lacrosse team.

A celebration of O’Neill’s life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Fort Hill Park in Gorham and a reception at the Old Richardson Place, 510 Main St., will follow.

There will be a private celebration of Dupuis’ life and a visitation Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the home of Ted Carter, 99 Cousins Road, in Buxton.

On Saturday, southbound traffic on Fort Hill Road in Gorham will be detoured at Huston Road between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and signs will guide drivers back to Main Street in Gorham, police said. Northbound traffic will be allowed to continue, but police say drivers should use caution near Fort Hill Park due to expected pedestrian traffic.

In Buxton, Cousins Road will be down to one travel lane from Patten Farm Road to Shaw Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., police said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: