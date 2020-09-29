I am so grateful for Lithgow Library, and I wanted to be sure to let everyone know that they are open for business. I recently presented an author talk through Zoom, which was organized by the staff at the library, about my second book which I self-published on Amazon. The library staff told me they are concerned that people do not realize they are open for business.

I want everyone to know that the staff at Lithgow are making a great effort to deliver their library services in a safe way during COVID-19 and having an author talk on Zoom is an example of how they have adapted to new ways of doing business. Libraries are a wonderful resource for everyone who is looking to access books and other materials like periodicals, movies and DVDs, and research information for work, school or life in general.

They even have a children’s librarian who is offering online story hours and other programming for children. If you have children at home who are doing remote learning, this is a wonderful resource, and it’s free.

I am so glad that Lithgow is there for those of us who live and work in Augusta and I want them to get the support they deserve from all of us.

Nancy Marshall

Augusta

Send questions/comments to the editors.