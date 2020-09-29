During this pre-election, pandemic time, I am concerned about increasing polarization in our country. I am also honored in my daily work to hear many different voices. It seems most of us want the same things: safe shelter, food, health care, work and a healthy planet. We may disagree about how to get there, but we share many goals. Right now is the time to learn to take better care of each other instead of reacting from fear and anger.
On Sept. 15, a few of us started a listening group to build understanding and connection during these challenging times. We invite others to join us Tuesdays from now until the election, 5-6 p.m., on the corner of Capitol and State streets in Augusta in front of the Capitol Building. We will move across the street into into the park if needed. We use guidelines from the Center for Courage and Renewal to keep this safe and welcoming, and we wear masks/socially distance.
Please join us to share your needs and concerns during this time.
Rebecca Dorr
Winthrop
