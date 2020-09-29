AUGUSTA – James Edgar Henderson III passed away unexpectedly on September 22, 2020. He was surrounded by the things he loved: his land, gardens and all that the earth would hold. He was born July 29, 1951, in Winthrop, Massachusetts, son of Ruth (Almeida) and James E. Henderson Jr.

After graduation from Cony High School (Augusta) Jim ( or “King” as he was known by his friends) apprenticed as a mason. He worked in that capacity for many years: building with brick and stone, creating homes and stone walls. Weekends found him guiding white water rafting trips on the Kennebec, Dead and Penobscot Rivers. In the winter, he went ice fishing, where he found peace and solace. A back injury forced Jim to seek different employment. He graduated from SMCC (Portland) in the culinary arts program. He worked as a chef and/or line cook, until that became difficult for his back. After moving to Topsham, Jim worked for many years as a bus mechanic and substitute driver for the school district. Off-season always provided camping and fishing expeditions. Jim generously and passionately shared his love of fishing, hunting, gardening with his son, nephews, nieces (many of whom attended Uncle Bub’s School of Charm), friends and mentees.

After retirement, he built a home in Augusta where he continued to grow in the earth, raise pigs, and spoil his two rescue dogs with love.

Jim will be missed by his son, Seamus; his sisters, Lorraine, Mary Ann and Barbara and his brothers, John and Stephen.

He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Rhoda “Midge” Kibbin.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, friends can contribute to Kennebec Valley Humane Society (pethavenlane.org) in

Augusta in Jim’s memory.

