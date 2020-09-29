WINTHROP – Rita Doyon passed away peacefully on Saturday September 26, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care at Glenridge with her family at her side after a brief illness. She was born in Augusta, ME on May 22, 1932 the daughter of Leo and Rose (Bolduc) Duplessis.

Rita grew up in the Augusta area, attended St. Augustine School and was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

Rita married the love of her life, Henri Doyon, on October 9, 1954. Together they celebrated 25 years of marriage before his death in 1980.

A few years later, she met her longtime companion, Bertrand Poulin.

She had been employed at R. P. Hazard Shoe Co., White Cloud Laundry, and for several years at her mother’s business, Rose’s Motel in East Winthrop.

Rita was a member of Ladies of St. Anne Society, Cushnoc Senior Citizens and Happy Family Senior Citizens, and St. Michael Parish.

She was predeceased by her parents, Leo & Rose Duplessis, her husband Henri Doyon, two brothers; Adelpha & Louis Duplessis; her sister-in-law Delores Duplessis and her longtime companion Bertrand Poulin, and his son, Lynn R..

Rita is survived by three daughters: Claudette Stevens and her husband Jake of Augusta, ME; Mary Ann Sousa and her husband Kevin of Bowerbank, ME; Muriel Bilodeau and her husband Mike of Windsor, ME; six grandchildren: Chris Stevens and wife Jen, Jacob Stevens and wife Tracey, Nancy Fenders and husband Nate, Kevin Sousa, Jr. and wife Elisa, Tammy Tyler and husband Erik and Tracy Mattson and husband Forrest III; 13 great-grandchildren: Erica, Kaetlyn, Mia, Grayson and Kelsey Stevens, Jonathan and Dakota Fenders, Hunter and Brooks Sousa, Lauren and Vanessa Tyler, Forrest IV and Teaira Mattson; one step great-granddaughter Kaela Poulin; three step great-great-grandchildren: Brooklynn, Connor and Georgia; her companion’s children: Nancy Poulin, Dale Albert and husband Daniel, and Gale Light and her husband Mike; several nieces and nephews; and her little dog CoCo who brought her lots of happiness and enjoyment. She will be sadly missed by all.

Rita lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed having family at her home on Upper Narrows Pond in Winthrop, playing cards with family and friends, fishing, going to the soup kitchen in Winthrop and her trips to parts of Canada, especially Montreal, St. Jerome, the sugar shack in Sherbrooke and square dancing in St. George with her companion Bert.

Special thanks to the staff of 3 West at MaineGeneral Hospital; MaineGeneral Hospice, and the staff at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation & LTC at Glenridge Drive.

Public visitation, with CDC restrictions, will be held 9:00 ? 10:30 AM Friday October 2, 2020 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Burial and committal prayers will take place graveside at 1:00 PM Friday October 2, 2020 at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta, ME.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Memorial donations are preferred to:

Hot Meal Kitchen,

P O Box 472,

Winthrop, ME 04364.

