AUGUSTA – Dorothy E. Lyon Shaw, 94, of Augusta, died Monday Sept. 28, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation, Graybirch in Augusta.

She was born in Augusta March 3, 1926 the daughter of Chester and Mary (Arnold) Cameron. Dorothy worked at Hazzard Shoe for several years before operating Dot’s Cash Market in Sidney from 1954 to 1974.

Dorothy was a real country music lover and was a member of the Maine Academy of Country Music. She also enjoyed crafts and made over 120 Afghans in her lifetime. She enjoyed hunting and brook fishing and spent a number of years enjoying the outdoors at camp in North East Carry. She was the President of the Post 205 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Mrs. Shaw was predeceased by both of her husbands, Robert Lyon and Harold “Pete” Shaw.

She is survived by her children, Charles Lyon and his wife Ann of Augusta, Robin Lyon of Augusta, and Lily Brandt and her husband Gerald of Pittston; her stepchildren, Paul, Don and Keith Shaw and Carol Barker; her grandchildren, Travis, Jessica, Parker, and Jeannie Lyon, Kevin and Robert Brandt; her great-grandchildren, Alicia, Bethany, Ethan and Andrew Lyon, Hunter Brandt and Damon Gagnon along with many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive in Augusta Friday Oct. 2, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Dot’s family would like to thank the staff at Graybirch, MaineGeneral and Hospice for the care she received.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

