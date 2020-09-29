RANDOLPH – Kathy W. Payson, 58, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at home with her husband and son by her side.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Robert N. Payson; her son, Kyle Payson; Sister Louise Earle and partner Ken Douin of Sydney; Brother Scott Whittier and wife Sharon of Randolph; Brother David Whittier and wife Laurie of Amherst, Mass; Brother Daniel Whittier of Limington; and many nieces and nephews.

She was born in Augusta, Maine on January 25, 1962, the daughter of Roland L. Jr. and Jacqueline (McCollett) Whittier. As the youngest of 5 children, Kathy demonstrated determination and grit from the beginning. Fiercely independent even at an early age, she graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1980, before attending the University of Maine at Augusta, where she maintained a 4.0 GPA. From there she began a long, successful career with Maine Revenue Services, excelling in all aspects of the job.

Kathy’s infectious smile and vibrant laugh lit up the room wherever she went. Her sharp wit and keen sense of humor meant she never laughed alone. She met her husband, Rob Payson in the late 80’s, and they welcomed their son, Kyle to the world in the spring of 2000. Kyle was the light of her life, and she loved him with the same determination she had within herself, providing him with unending encouragement and support. Kathy took great comfort in her home and family, reveling in the joy of drinking a fresh cup of coffee on Saturday mornings while baking her famous chocolate chip cookies for everyone to enjoy. She had a deep love for the ocean and spent many happy, sun-burnt days at Head Beach on Hermit Island.

Her two cats, Ozzie and Lewis would follow her wherever she went, and she loved them dearly.

Kathy will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

A service will be held at the Randolph United Methodist Church, with a date to be determined.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathy’s memory to:

Kennebec Valley

Humane Society,

10 Pethaven Lane,

Augusta, Maine 04330

