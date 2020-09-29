WALDOBORO – Philip Stephen Cohen, 51, of Waldoboro died suddenly at his home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He had been a practicing attorney in Waldoboro for 26 years. He was a member of the Maine Bar and U.S. District Court.

Philip was born December 12, 1968, the son of Sam and Bobbie Cohen of Waldoboro at Walson Army Hospital, Fort Dix, New Jersey while his father was stationed at McGuire Air Force Base.

The family moved back to Waldoboro on April of 1969 where Philip grew up. He attended local schools and was an honor graduate in the Class of 1987 at Medomak Valley High School. While in high school he played soccer and basketball.

He continued his education at Boston College graduating with honors in 1991. He attended Tulane University Law School in New Orleans and graduated in 1994. While at Tulane he was inducted into Moot Court, an honor society.

Upon graduation, he and his wife, Kim Campbell of Warren returned to Waldoboro where he went into private practice with his father. He was well respected by both attorneys and judges. He was always prepared for his cases and knew and understood the law.

His greatest joy in life were his two daughters, Sophie, a first year law student at Arizona State University, and his younger daughter, Sadie, a freshman at Boston College. He loved working outside around his home and was well known for his beautiful stonewalls and gardens. He was a true artist. Philip was a very generous person, and was always willing to help a friend of which he had many. He enjoyed working out with his close friend, Corey.

He will be sorely missed by his parents, his brother, Michael of London, England; his daughters, Sophie and Sadie. His ex-wife, Kim, who was a devoted friend to him. Several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Stacey Oliveto.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a walk through visitation from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, at the Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main Street, Waldoboro. A private family burial service will be held at the Jewish Cemetery in Owls Head led by Rabbi Lily Solochek.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral and Cremation Services, 949 Main Street, Waldoboro.

Donations in Philip’s memory may be made to a charity of choice.

