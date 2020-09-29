PALERMO – Randall C. Hannan, 67, of the S. Liberty Rd., died on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Maine General Medical Center, Augusta with his family by his side. Randy was born in Vassalboro on May 13, 1953, the son of Virgil and Ruth Hannan.

He worked at AMHI, now known as Riverview Psychiatric Center, for over 27 years in a position he loved. Randy enjoyed hunting, four wheeling, being a lover of the outdoors, meticulously maintaining his lawn and particularly time spent with family.

He was predeceased by his parents. Randy is survived by his wife of 25 years Lillian Hannan of Palermo, brother Kerwin Hannan and wife Violet, sisters Wanda Turner and husband Willis, Sherry Fuller and husband Wilbur; stepchildren Kevin Pendleton and wife Debbie, Ralph Pendleton and partner Nancy, Doreen Parent and husband Michael, Kellie-Jo LaBelle and fiancee’ Jeffrey Horton; multiple grandchildren; great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per the families request services will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives 82 Western Ave. Augusta, Me 04330.

Guest Book