VASSALBORO – Virginia Bess Gallant joined her loving husband, Perley, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Waterville at the home of her daughter and caretaker, Bonnie, where she had lived the last two years of her life.

Ginny was born in Vassalboro on October 15, 1926 the daughter of Warren and Bertha (Bartlett) Waldron.

She graduated from Winslow High School in the class of “44.” She was active in extracurricular activities, a member of the National Honor Society, received the Becker Award and was Valedictorian of her class. Ginny and her classmates remained friends and developed the Winslow High School Class of 44 Scholarship fund and over decades raised money to give Scholarships to Winslow High School students every year.

She graduated from Thomas Business School in 1945 and was employed as a secretary and clerk in the office of the American Woolen Company in North Vassalboro, for nine years, until it closed in 1955. She then was employed at Colby College for 32 years. Her Colby family and friends meant a great deal to her and she kept in touch with them even after leaving Colby.

Upon her retirement in 1988, her close friend and co-worker, Theresa Hunnewell, arranged a party in her honor. She was presented with a Colby rocker, Colby clock and framed art prints of the Lorimer Chapel and Miller Library.

Ginny was a member of St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary and the Winslow VFW Auxiliary. She loved to read, embroider, do crossword, jigsaw and Sudoku puzzles as well as play cards and board games. She enjoyed listening to the music of Anne Murray and Andrea Bocelli. She loved to get together with her family for the holidays and Sunday dinners.

She was predeceased by her husband, Perley, parents, stepparents, Earl Grant and Margaret Waldron, two brothers, Maynard and Vernon, a half-brother, Carrol Waldron and a half sister Annabelle Cunningham and longtime friend and neighbor Marie Stockford.

She was survived by three daughters, Bonnie Goodwin and husband Clyde of Waterville, Wendy Savage of Vassalboro, Lynn Libby and husband Mark of Vassalboro, and son Patrick Gallant of Waterville, four grandchildren Chad Goodwin and wife Sarah, Erica Pelotte and partner Justin, Troy Savage and Brett Libby and girlfriend Jordyn; four great grandchildren Alyssa, Caden, Brysen and Harper; a niece Nancy Gallant of Lewiston and other nieces and nephews; a great niece Cindy Gallant of Lewiston; best friends Carleen Nelson and Theresa Hunnewell and her cat, Cal.

We would like to thank her niece Lucille Breault, for always being there to help whenever needed.

The family would like to thank Donna, Michelle, Gwen, Jill, Victoria and Dr. Dohner of Hospice, for their hard work and dedication to caring for our mother, with such love and compassion, and to Pastor Bill for his comforting visits, Mom loved you all very much.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the deceased name to MaineGeneral Hospice at

P.O. Box 828,

Waterville, ME 04901

Guest Book