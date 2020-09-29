A representative from Thomas College in Waterville will virtually visit Madison Area Memorial High School at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, according to a news release from the college.

The representative will meet with students to share Thomas College’s story and what it has to offer.

For more information about Thomas, visit thomas.edu or contact MacKenzie Riley Young at [email protected] or 207-859-1313.

