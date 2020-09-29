As an educator and mother, I am writing to enthusiastically support Rep. Bruce White’s reelection to Maine House District 109. Bruce is a positive, committed, action-oriented leader who lifts others up and looks for solutions in our often negative political climate.

Bruce has shown deep empathy and a genuine concern for others. He has always been extremely responsive to my questions and concerns. When I spoke with him about how important our new vaccine law was to my family, he listened carefully and I am confident he considered all points of view before deciding on his vote.

From calling bingo at a PTA fundraiser to taking part in meetings about public education, Rep. White is a consistent presence in our community. Bruce is deeply and uniquely committed to his responsibilities in the Legislature and will continue working hard for the Waterville community.

Please join me and reelect Rep. Bruce White.

Sarah Staffiere

Waterville

