I am writing to encourage Augusta residents to vote for Courtney Allen for Augusta City Council. Courtney is pursuing a graduate degree in public policy and already benefits Augusta as a researcher and advocate addressing the opiate crisis.

Courtney is the voice we need to ensure all residents are heard and represented, to support local businesses, and to implement evidenced based policy decisions that are fiscally responsible.

I feel confident Courtney is the person we need to guarantee our budget and tax rates are financially conservative and inclusive of all residents, to accomplish long and short-term city objectives and priorities, to oversee the effectiveness of programs, to promote public health and safety and act as a proponent for affordable housing.

I want a councilor who is responsive to constituent needs and concerns and a person I can count on. Courtney has already proven herself to be that person. She has my vote!

Laura Bastey

Augusta

