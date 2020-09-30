I carelessly left my purse on the trunk of my car while I unloaded some donations — and it was still there when I drove off! Of course, it flew off into the street.

A wonderful couple picked it up and took the time to find me to return it. I wish I could provide their names, but I was too upset, relieved and grateful to think clearly. They have reinforced my strong belief that people are honest and good.

Jane Paxton

Hallowell

