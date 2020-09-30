Mike Miclon’s spoof of a Late-Night talk-Show will be live over the internet for an evening of comedy, music, and improvisations. The show will feature physical comedian, Jason Tardy, mad jugglers, Shane and Collin Miclon and Miclon live on stage, along with dynamic folk-duo, Oren Robinson and April Reed-Cox (AKA The Early Evening Show Orchestra), Fritz Grobe of Diet Coke and Mentos fame and other guests from around the world via satellite.

Audience members will be able to watch the show from the comfort and safety of their own homes but will still be able to interact with the show through the live stream chat, Facebook and text throughout the evening.

The show, created in Buckfield Maine’s Oddfellow Theater in 1998, is the longest-running live variety show in Maine and for the first time in its history will actually be on the air! The show comes complete with a band, guest interviews, improv commercials and big finales and a guest spot from the Buckfield Department of Tourism.

The performance will be filmed live at Johnson Hall and broadcast over the internet to all who have the ticket link. Each unique link will be sent out through email the day of the show to ticket holders.

For tickets, or more information, call 207-582-7144 or visit Johnsonhall.org.