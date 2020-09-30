The Freeport High boys’ cross country team has been placed in quarantine because one of its athletes is a presumed positive case for COVID-19.

Freeport’s middle and high schools have been identified by the Maine CDC as among several schools statewide dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Freeport Superintendent Becky J. Foley sent two letters to the community on Monday. The first informed of a positive case at Freeport Middle School. The second reported three total probable cases, one each at an elementary school, the middle school and the high school.

Freeport Athletic Director Craig Sickels confirmed that the boys’ cross country team is in the midst of a 14-day quarantine based on interaction over two separate days with the teammate who is presumed to be positive. A presumed positive case results when a person has been in close, prolonged contact with someone who has tested positive. Sickels said the quarantine will end for the cross country runners next Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on when they were in contact.

The girls’ cross country team is not in quarantine.

Also, Freeport’s varsity and JV girls’ soccer games Wednesday against Greely were postponed because of COVID concerns, Sickels said. Additionally, Sickels will be coaching the Freeport golf team at the Western Maine Conference qualifying tournament Thursday at Natanis Golf Course because golf coach Jason Ouellette, a teacher at the high school, is also in quarantine.

The boys’ soccer, field hockey and football teams have not had their schedules impacted. The football team is scheduled to begin its 7-on-7 touch/flag season at 6 p.m. Friday, hosting Gray-New Gloucester.

BOYS’ SOCCER

WAYNFLETE 6, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Joey Ansel Mullen and Aidan Kieffer each scored twice as the Flyers (2-0) defeated the Patriots (1-1) in Portland.

Ilo Holdridge and Alex Vest also scored for Waynflete. Patrick Shaw assisted on a goal.

Wyatt Kenny converted a penalty kick in the second half for Gray-New Gloucester.

SCARBOROUGH 2, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: The Red Storm got goals from Zander Haskell and Zach Chaisson in a season-opening win over the Capers (1-1) in Scarborough.

Ryan Stimson and Allen King were each credited with an assist. Peter O’Brien made four saves for the shutout.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

LAKE REGION 2, ST. DOM’S 0: Bella Russo and Shelby Sheldrick scored for the Lakers (1-0-1) in a victory over the Saints (0-1-1) in Naples.

WAYNFLETE 1, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Morgan Earls scored the only goal, and the Flyers (2-1) beat the Patriots (1-1) in Gray.

Jesse Connors made three saves for the shutout. Ivy Abrams recorded seven saves for Gray-New Gloucester.

FIELD HOCKEY

SOUTH PORTLAND 6, PORTLAND 1: Lucie Beaulieu recorded a hat trick for the Red Riots (1-1) as they cruised past the Bulldogs (0-1) in Portland.

Mary Conley added a pair of goals, and Callie Jennings scored once. Red Riots goalie Edmund Reddy made two saves.

Portland’s goal was scored by Rebekah Dunn. Ella Burdin had 18 saves.

FALMOUTH 2, YARMOUTH 1: Chloe Bush recorded a goal and an assist as the Yachtsmen (1-0) downed the Clippers (1-1) in Falmouth.

Emily Lowell also scored for Falmouth. Stella Deltergo stopped 10 shots.

Yarmouth got a goal from Abby Hill and five saves from Cassie Walsh.

