The earth will experience a dramatic transformation due to climate change during my lifetime. The question is, are we going to do everything possible to slow this?

We need legislators in Augusta who understand the importance of addressing climate change. Chris Hamilton of Whitefield is that leader. He is committed to working across party lines to find workable, sustainable solutions to our challenges, including climate change.

Chris has worked in the Legislature for many years representing non-profit organizations — he understands the process and how to get things done. As a lifelong Mainer, Chris will work to find solutions that are specific to the needs of our state, ensuring the survival of Maine’s most important and profitable industries, such as the lobster and forestry industries.

We need strong leadership now if we want to create the best future possible. I urge you vote for Chris Hamilton in November.

Sarah Corkum
Chelsea

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles