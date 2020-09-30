For the first time ever, in support of the Inn Along the Way, the sounds and songs of autumn, the bounty of the fall harvest and fundraising will converge virtually from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization based in Damariscotta.

Respecting the ongoing need to remain “safer at home,” the Inn’s Autumn Open Mic Music Celebration featuring local musicians, traditionally held in the Big Red Barn at the former Chapman Hall Farm, will come virtually via a live stream Facebook link.

The inn’s model is a unique and innovative community design in which older community members live interdependently in a neighborhood-style setting of small, environmentally friendly homes. The Inn Along the Way will always welcome members of the greater community as well as serve those who seek respite and volunteer opportunities.

In traditional autumn on the Maine coast style, community members attending the inn’s virtual community lawn party are encouraged to sit back, relax, and enjoy their own creative picnics from the safety of their homes as they listen to an eclectic mix of music and song performed by Kat Logan, Jenny Lou Drew, Jamie Peghiny, Stan Davis, Sylvia Tavares, Charles Berner, John Couch and friends.

Tech support for the inn’s virtual, open mic fundraiser is being provided by musician Scott Woodruff, with Sylvia Tavares as co-host.

For more information and to receive the live stream Facebook link, RSVP to Tavares at [email protected] with your email address. A link to the inn’s virtual, online, open mic performances, live and pre-recorded, will be sent directly to the email address provided before the start of the inn’s virtual fall songs from the barn open-mic on Oct. 3.

To show support for Inn Along the Way and appreciation for music, mail a check to Inn Along the Way, P.O. Box 1133, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

To make an online donation using PayPal, visit innalongtheway.org/contribute.

The Inn Along the Way is a nonprofit organization in the process of creating a collaborative community offering older adults, and those seeking temporary relief from the responsibilities of caregiving, an environment of support, purpose, and sustainability in a multigenerational and mutually interdependent setting. The organization is currently raising funds to complete its first phase, which is transform the original farmhouse into a small inn with a café and community rooms, offering overnight accommodations to the general public, as well as those seeking respite. Donations are tax-deductible to extent allowed by law.

To learn more about the inn’s mission and vision as well as volunteer opportunities, contact board president Sherry Flint at [email protected]g or 207-751-6261 or visit innalongtheway.org/.

