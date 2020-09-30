The parish social ministry program at St. Rose of Lima Parish in Jay and St. Joseph Parish in Farmington has received accolades and praise for the many ways in which it has bettered the lives of area residents, Catholics and non-Catholics alike, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, a new chapter in its long story of offering assistance will begin when the St. Rose Thrift Store opens its doors from 8 a.m. to noon. The store is located on the second floor of the parish hall, with access to the store provided through the Horan Street entrance.

“This will significantly increase the capacity of parish social ministry and the parish as a whole,” said Fr. Paul Dumais, pastor of both St. Rose of Lima and St. Joseph, according to the release. “We are following the example of two nearby Catholic parishes in Madison and Bingham that have also created successful thrift stores as part of their ministry.”

The store will serve as an efficient and organized source of clothing and household goods at reasonably low prices.

“By collecting and reselling used clothes and goods, we are stewarding material resources, ‘clothing the naked,’ one of the seven corporal works of mercy, and helping families and individuals to stretch their hard-earned dollars a little further,” said Dumais. “A thrift store affords families on a limited income to shop for necessities with dignity, while keeping within their budget.”

People of all ages who appreciate a bargain are encouraged to visit the store.

“By taking payments for items, we allow patrons the opportunity to support parish social ministry which will expand our capacity for doing good in the community,” said Dumais.

Additionally, staff and volunteers will be able to draw from thrift store stock in order to supply items for free to families in dire need or in cases of emergency. Items which remain unsold after several weeks will be made available for free.

There are many ways to help. Volunteers are needed for accepting donations, sorting and shelving items, and running the cash register. To volunteer, call Stephanie Crowe at 207-897-2173, ext. 1203.

Donations are always welcome. The store is accepting lightly used clothes, shoes, small household items, and tools, but is not accepting books, CDs, electronics, or toys at this time. For furniture donations, call Crowe at the number above.

“A successful thrift store will help our parish not only by providing a meaningful service, but by providing a reliable source of revenue to make parish social ministry sustainable over time,” said Dumais. “By creating independent fundraisers such as the thrift store, offertory funds will be freed up for expanded capacity in faith formation and other urgent parish needs.”

For more information about the thrift store, call St. Rose of Lima Parish at 207-897-2173.

