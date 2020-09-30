Matt & The Barnburners will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St. in Madison.

The band is the two-time winner of The Maine Blues Society’s “Road to Memphis” competition. Together for nearly a decade, they frequent the Naples (Maine Blues Festival) & Rockland (North Atlantic Blues Festival) each year, Saddleback, Sunday River, Rumford, Lewiston/Auburn, Portland and points north and south in Maine.

They specialize in classic and modern Chicago, Texas and Memphis blues, boogie, funk, and Rock ‘n Roll & Country classics.

Tickets cost $15.

For tickets, or more information, call 207-696-5800, email [email protected], or visit somersetabbey.com.

