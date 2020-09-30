I first met Chloe Maxmin back in January at her campaign launch party. I live in Senate District 13, and I was there to listen to the candidate I had heard so much positive press about.
I had heard that Chloe truly doesn’t care what party you belong to or who you voted for, and that when she proposes legislation it addresses the needs and priorities of all those she represents.
Two months later, when the lockdown happened in March, Chloe suspended her campaign, mobilized supporters, and reached out to each senior in her district to make sure they had support.
Chloe is a true servant leader, and a remarkable role model of civic responsibility. Now, more than ever, we need her non-partisan voice and her clear-eyed, heart-centered, hands-on approach in Augusta. Please vote for Chloe Maxmin for Senate in District 13 for the Nov. 3 election.
Michelle Henkin
New Harbor
