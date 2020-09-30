AUBURN – Rose Marie Thompson, 78, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 26, 2020 at the Sarah Frye Home in Auburn, Maine. Rose was born on August 26, 1942, the daughter of Honorius and Alberta (Dubois) Thompson.

Rose grew up in Waterville where she attended the Notre Dame Catholic Church and School until the age of 14. Rose and her family then moved to Lewiston where she became a part of the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Rose graduated from Lewiston High School in 1961.

At the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Rose enjoyed working as a religious educator. Rose was a part of the Ursuline Order for nine years. Rose became a Medical Technician at D’Youville Nursing Home in Lewiston where she worked for 20 years. Rose then went onto work as a Home Health Aide for Gentiva until she retired.

Rose was predeceased by her parents; and her sister Juliette Pooler. Rose is survived by her sisters, Annette Bourget of Waterville, Arlene Thibeault and husband Jean Paul of Largo, Fla.; her special niece Gloria Pooler and several nephews.

At the family’s request and due to COVID 19 restrictions, services for Rose will be private. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at gallantfh.com.

