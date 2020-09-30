SKOWHEGAN – Deborah B. Somers died unexpectedly in her home in Skowhegan on August 14. Deb was born on April 25, 1948 in Manchester, N.H. and grew up in New Haven, Conn. and Milwaukee. Deb moved to Central Maine in 1970 with her then husband, Burt Somers. The couple had one child, a daughter, that same year. Deb made Central Maine her lifelong home. She worked at Boynton’s Greenhouses in Skowhegan for many years. Additionally, she became certified to work in a group home setting with psychologically challenged adults and as a literacy volunteer for several years in Somerset County. Deb loved people, animals, weather, oceans, forests, sky, moon and every natural habitat on earth. She was an accomplished perennial gardener. She read broadly, teaching herself and others. Many remember her interest in stalking the wild mushroom. Her companion, Bob Hubbard, was an enthusiastic supporter of all her interests. She is survived by her one child, Cassie Somers of Falmouth, Mass. and Cassie’s partner, Paul Litterio; and her two grandchildren, Julian Somers and Talia Litterio. She was predeceased by her parents, Hal and Ginnie Bennett of New Haven, Conn.A memorial service will be held in Central Maine when it is safe for her friends and family to gather together.

If you feel moved to donate in her memory,please do so to: Black Lives Matter at http://www.blacklivesmatter.com

Guest Book